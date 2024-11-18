‘Smoking in Bengaluru is healthier than…’: Viral X post on Delhi pollution sparks debate online

The high air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR concern the residents in the capital city and the situation created a meme fest on social media, comparing it to Bengaluru. As Bengaluru’s AQI is less than 100, an X post said that smoking in tech capital is healthier than doing yoga in the national capital. Pollution in Delhi NCR

Here is the X post

On a funny note, an X user named Sagar wrote, “Smoking in Bengaluru is healthier than doing Yoga in Delhi.” The one-liner post went viral on social media, and several people asked the Delhi government to act on the issue.

A user said, “At this rate, we might need to start importing fresh air from Bengaluru. But seriously, the pollution in Delhi is no joke. Let's hope for some effective solutions.”

A second user said, “Yes, in Bangalore the police catch people who smoke, while in Delhi they catch people who are doing yoga in public parks.”

Some users also got offended by the light-hearted post and said that it is fair to make fun of such issues. A user said, “Don't be too happy by commenting on the helplessness of Delhi PPL. Mis governance is everywhere, one can quote Yamuna like lake at Bengaluru too.”

On Monday, Delhi's AQI figures touched a record high of 484 despite control measures, including a ban on truck entry and suspension of construction at public projects.

The air quality in Delhi has been going down since October and has been worsening since then. Multiple factors, such as firecrackers and stubble burning—most common in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan—are responsible.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, the AQI crossed 100 on Monday and stood at 111. However, on most days, the AQI in the tech capital is between 40 and 70, which is not hazardous for common people.