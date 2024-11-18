Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru becomes second-most preferred destination for domestic air passengers after New Delhi

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 18, 2024 05:33 PM IST

According to Ixigo Data, there has been an 84 % raise in Year over Year (YoY) flight bookings to Bengaluru during this November and December.

Bengaluru has become the second-most preferred domestic destination for air travellers across the country after New Delhi, according to data revealed by travel aggregator Ixigo. The company said that domestic flight bookings have rapidly increased in the months of November and December in the country.

Though Delhi tops the list of most preferred destinations for domestic air travellers, Bengaluru saw unprecedented growth in the number of arrivals at Kempegowda International Airport this year.
Though Delhi tops the list of most preferred destinations for domestic air travellers, Bengaluru saw unprecedented growth in the number of arrivals at Kempegowda International Airport this year.

Also Read - Karnataka govt plans legal action against NDA's advertisements in poll-bound Maharashtra over ‘guarantee schemes’

What is data saying?

According to Ixigo Data, there has been an 84 % raise in Year over Year (YoY) flight bookings to Bengaluru during this November and December. Though Delhi tops the list of most preferred destinations for domestic air travellers, Bengaluru saw unprecedented growth in the number of arrivals at Kempegowda International Airport this year.

Ixigo CEO attributed this sudden spike in air passenger footfalls to many planned weddings in the country. As per reports, over 35 lakh weddings are planned in the country during this wedding season. Aloke Bajpai, the CEO of Ixigo group, said, “Indian travellers are on the move this wedding season, with around 35 lakh weddings expected across India between 23 November and December 15, 2024. Flight bookings to major metro hubs and top leisure destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Srinagar, Jaipur, and Goa are seeing a strong 70-80% YoY increase. Tier-II cities are also powering the wedding season this year.”

Also Read - Bengaluru boy, 16, dies after jumping from seventh floor of his apartment

Delhi and Bengaluru are followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Goa in the list of air passengers' most preferred domestic destinations.

Bajpai further said that the airfares have decreased between cities in the country compared to last year. "Airfares across metro cities and leisure destinations have dipped by 20-25% YoY in November and December. Notably, key routes like Delhi-Bengaluru, Chennai-Kolkata, Delhi-Goa, and Bengaluru-Jaipur have experienced significant price drops compared to last season, providing travellers with more affordable options,” Bajpai added.

Meanwhile, international travel has also rapidly increased as many Indians are choosing to travel to South-Asian countries in this holiday season. Dubai, Bangkok, Bali and Hanoi were among the most preferred international destinations for Indians.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //