Bengaluru becomes second-most preferred destination for domestic air passengers after New Delhi

Bengaluru has become the second-most preferred domestic destination for air travellers across the country after New Delhi, according to data revealed by travel aggregator Ixigo. The company said that domestic flight bookings have rapidly increased in the months of November and December in the country. Though Delhi tops the list of most preferred destinations for domestic air travellers, Bengaluru saw unprecedented growth in the number of arrivals at Kempegowda International Airport this year.

What is data saying?

Ixigo CEO attributed this sudden spike in air passenger footfalls to many planned weddings in the country. As per reports, over 35 lakh weddings are planned in the country during this wedding season. Aloke Bajpai, the CEO of Ixigo group, said, “Indian travellers are on the move this wedding season, with around 35 lakh weddings expected across India between 23 November and December 15, 2024. Flight bookings to major metro hubs and top leisure destinations like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Srinagar, Jaipur, and Goa are seeing a strong 70-80% YoY increase. Tier-II cities are also powering the wedding season this year.”

Delhi and Bengaluru are followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Goa in the list of air passengers' most preferred domestic destinations.

Bajpai further said that the airfares have decreased between cities in the country compared to last year. "Airfares across metro cities and leisure destinations have dipped by 20-25% YoY in November and December. Notably, key routes like Delhi-Bengaluru, Chennai-Kolkata, Delhi-Goa, and Bengaluru-Jaipur have experienced significant price drops compared to last season, providing travellers with more affordable options,” Bajpai added.

Meanwhile, international travel has also rapidly increased as many Indians are choosing to travel to South-Asian countries in this holiday season. Dubai, Bangkok, Bali and Hanoi were among the most preferred international destinations for Indians.