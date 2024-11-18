Karnataka govt plans legal action against NDA's advertisements in poll-bound Maharashtra over ‘guarantee schemes’

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that his government is going to file a lawsuit against the NDA alliance in Maharashtra for allegedly spreading fake news about the Congress government's guarantee schemes. He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he is spreading lies during the campaign in poll-bound states. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that his government is going to file a lawsuit against the NDA alliance in Maharashtra.

Also Read - 'Still trying to buy MLAs': Karnataka Home Minister accuses BJP of continuing Operation Lotus in state

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “It is sad that the country's Prime Minister is spreading lies regarding our guarantee schemes in Karnataka. Even the advertisements by the NDA alliance in Maharashtra are spreading fake news against our flagship guarantee schemes. We are planning to fight legally against such attempts to tarnish the image of Karnataka, and we will file a suit.”

Siddaramaiah further asked why the BJP is not implementing such schemes in other states. “Instead of attempting to tarnish someone’s image, BJP should focus on implementing such schemes in the states where they are in power. Why are they unable to introduce such welfare schemes in BJP-ruled states?” Siddaramaiah asked.

According to Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka government is spending ₹56,000 crore a year on guarantee schemes, promised before the assembly elections 2023.

Also Read - ‘We are planning to file suit against this’: CM Siddaramaiah on PM Modi's 'looting' remarks against state

He also questioned HD Kumaraswamy on why he is silent on tax devolution. “Why is Kumaraswamy not speaking in Delhi? Karnataka's tax contribution is ₹4.5 lakh crore per year, but we only get ₹59,000-60,000 crore. If we give ₹1, what we get back is 14 paise. The remaining money is with the centre; let Kumaraswamy get more funds for the state instead of blindly joining hands with the Prime Minister.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier indirectly attacked the Karnataka government and said that the Congress party is fooling people in the name of guarantee schemes. This time, he asked people not to fall for such ‘petty tactics’.