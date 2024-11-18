'Still trying to buy MLAs': Karnataka Home Minister accuses BJP of continuing Operation Lotus in state

Karnataka Home Affairs Minister G Parameshwara on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of continuing Operation Lotus in the state. He said that the BJP was still trying to buy MLAs and held these attempts as being "true" based on the statement made by the Chief Minister. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.(PTI)

"BJP is still trying to buy legislators. They keep trying to do this. It might be true because the chief minister has said it is being done in crores. We will investigate the matter if we get the correct document. Why not investigate if the record is found? BJP is known for Operation Lotus. They are experts in this," said Parameshwara while talking to the media.

Reacting to the Lokayukta clearing the previous BJP government in Karnataka of allegations regarding a 40 per cent commission scheme, Minister Parameshwara said that he would read the report first and would examine the basis of the decision taken by the Lokayukta.

Zameer Ahmed Khan's 'racist' remark row

Reacting to the alleged "racist" remarks made by his colleague Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, senior Congress leader Parameshwara said that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar himself said that his statement was a burden to the party.

"If the KPCC president reports to the party's disciplinary committee, the disciplinary chairman Rahim Khan can take action. I was earlier a chairman of the AICC Disciplinary Committee. At that time, we used to summon the leaders who made statements that were harmful to the party, no matter how big they were. If necessary, we suspended them. The KPCC president can bring this matter to the notice of the Disciplinary Committee. Party leaders said that Zameer's statement is having some effect on the election," said Parameshwara.

This comes after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the statement made by Zameer Khan was wrong and informed that he had already apologised for the same. However, Deputy CM Shivakumar also downplayed Khan's "Kaalia" remark against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy while blaming the BJP for creating "controversy."

"Kumaraswamy and Zameer Ahmed are the closest of friends. Has Kumaraswamy given any statement on this? BJP people are only trying to create controversy. They both are in true love. For more than 20 years they have been in love. They will speak whatever they want for their love," Shivakumar told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan tendered his apology for his remark against Kumaraswamy.

"I apologise if my statement has offended anyone. Earlier, when I was with him, he used to affectionately call me 'kulla' (short) and I used to call him 'black'. I am ready to apologize if my statement offended anyone," Khan told reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Khan said that his remarks will not have an impact on the by-election results in the state.

"It's not an issue on which I need to resign. My statement has been interpreted differently. My statement will not affect the election," he said.



