'How many decades?': BJP leader and ex-top cop slams 8-hour delay of Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express

BJP leader and former IPS officer raised concerns over the delay of the Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Bengaluru, which was scheduled to depart at 9 PM on Saturday but eventually left at 5.30 AM on Sunday. Bhaskar Rao, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his frustration.

Rao questioned why passengers are consistently subjected to such delays without proper communication or comfort. "Why do you punish us mercilessly when we trust you so much?" the officer remarked, highlighting the apparent disregard for customer care by railway authorities.

According to the former IPS officer, the delay was caused by an incoming train running late, but there was no effort from railway officials to provide updates or make alternate arrangements. The officer also pointed out that in many countries, a delay of more than three hours results in a refund or free travel, urging Indian Railways to adopt such practices.

In the post, the officer criticized railway officials for continually blaming external factors instead of addressing the root causes and improving operations. "When will you officers stop blaming and improve affairs?" the officer demanded, calling for better accountability and customer service from the railway system.

How did X user react?

A user reacted positively to Rao’s post, acknowledging the importance of constructive criticism, even from within the ruling party. The user commented, “Good to see your views, sir. This is what matters—that when you're in the ruling party, you come out with views like this in services like Railways without being biased. This is really good politics, which all the other politicians should practice so that the government realizes its shortfalls.”

Ex-IPS officer and former Bengaluru police commissioner, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year ahead of Karnataka assembly elections in May. He joined BJP after quitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“I joined BJP after seeing works of the PM. There's lack of transparency in the party (AAP). It is run like a multinational corporation. Donations are collected in name of fighting corruption,” he had said.

“I think I can contribute more to BJP. It has huge pan-India presence. PM Modi's vision inspired me to join the party” he added.

