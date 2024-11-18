Woman compares Russia's 149-hour drive to Bengaluru traffic in viral post, internet calls it ‘exaggeration'

A Bengaluru woman recently went viral for comparing Russia's 149-hour drive to the city's infamous traffic in a witty response to a post on X. The original post, accompanied by a map, claimed, "You can drive for 149 hours across Russia and still be in Russia." The post has garnered more than one million views and over a thousand likes and reshares.(X)

In a humorous twist, the Bengaluru woman replied, "You can do that in Bangalore traffic too."

This is how X users reacted:

The post sparked a range of reactions, with many Bengaluru residents agreeing with the comparison and sharing their own anecdotes of long commutes. However, not everyone found the joke amusing. Some users expressed frustration, saying, "Not always the jokes are good, this attitude must stop. If that was the case, you could not have posted by sitting in a four-walled room. It's not different from any other city, and bringing any Indian city into this by Indians is unwarranted."

Others defended Bengaluru, with one user stating, "Bengaluru is way better than Paris, London, Dhaka, Jakarta."

Some users pointed out that Bengaluru's traffic isn't as bad as commonly portrayed, asking, "Why always degrade Bangalore? Did you travel in other cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Poona? Bengaluru traffic is much more controlled than any other city's traffic. Good and check."

On the other hand, a user from Tamil Nadu (TN) added, "Okay, show me how you can drive for 149 hours and still be in Bengaluru. Such fringe, stale jokes should stop. You can drive even for 200 hours within any city."

A few others dismissed the comparison as an “exaggeration.”

