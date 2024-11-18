Three engineering students drown in resort pool in Karnataka amid safety lapses

Three young women drowned in a swimming pool at a resort near Ullal Beach on Sunday, prompting an investigation into the safety protocols at the establishment. CCTV footage from the resort shows the women desperately trying to save themselves

The victims, as reported by PTI, identified as Nishita M D (21), Parvati S (20), and Keerthana N (21), were all final-year engineering students from Mysuru.

They had arrived at the 'Vazco' resort for a leisure trip on November 16.

According to police reports, the incident occurred when Nishita, who was unable to swim, entered the pool. Parvati attempted to rescue her, but both women struggled to get out of the water. Keerthana then jumped in to assist, but tragically, all three women drowned. None of them were familiar with swimming, and there was no lifeguard on duty at the time of the incident.

CCTV footage from the resort shows the women desperately trying to save themselves and call for help, but no one was seen responding to their cries. The footage reveals that the area around the pool was deserted, raising questions about the resort's response to the emergency.

Police investigate safety lapses

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, who visited the site, confirmed that the women had died of "accidental drowning." He highlighted significant lapses in the resort's safety measures, noting the absence of life-saving equipment, lifeguards, and clear depth markings at the pool. Furthermore, despite seven employees reportedly being on duty at the resort, no staff appeared to have responded to the situation.

In response to the tragedy, authorities have sealed the resort, and steps are being taken to temporarily suspend its trade license and other tourism-related permits. Ullal police are conducting further investigations into the incident to determine accountability and prevent future safety lapses at such establishments.

