Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / After Congress 'raping me' comment, Karnataka minister says 'no intention to hurt anybody'
bengaluru news

After Congress 'raping me' comment, Karnataka minister says 'no intention to hurt anybody'

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra also questioned the timing of the survivor’s visit to a deserted spot on the outskirts of Mysuru where she was allegedly gangraped by five men.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Jnanendra also said that security measures will be tightened to ensure the protection of all, especially women. (File Photo)

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday withdrew his comments on the Mysuru gang rape case after facing a barrage of criticism for his remarks on the Congress party and the victim of the crime, saying he had "no intention to hurt anybody". "I had withdrawn the statement made earlier on the Congress party leaders. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all sections in the society," Jnanendra said while addressing a press conference, according to news agency ANI.

Jnanendra also said that security measures will be tightened to ensure the protection of all, especially women, in the state. Police are investigating the case and culprits will be nabbed, he said while referring to the Mysuru gang rape case.

As the Karnataka home minister's comments on the alleged Mysuru gang rape gave rise to a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, he said that the opposition party was politicising the issue. "The rape has happened there in Mysuru, but the Congress is trying to rape me. They are trying to gain political mileage in that incident," he said on Thursday.

Also watch | Mysuru gangrape: ‘Cong trying to rape me' says minister; DK Shivakumar hits back

RELATED STORIES

"It was an inhuman incident. It happened somewhere, instead of telling us to detect the case, they are trying to gain political mileage, people are watching it. I have already given instructions to crack the case, we are working on it. We are working on it to send a message that such incidents should not happen," he added.

He also pointed that several incidents of rape took place during the Congress regime as well. The home minister also questioned the timing of the survivor’s visit to a deserted spot on the outskirts of Mysuru where she was allegedly gangraped by five men.

Also read | Mysuru gangrape: 'They should not have gone there,' says Karnataka home minister

Chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai said he had sought clarification in this regard. “I just don’t agree with the comments made by my home minister regarding the gang-rape incident. I have advised him to give clarification,” he told reporters.

The 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Tuesday. The college student and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mysuru
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BBMP allows most shops to operate, mandates 1 vaccine dose for workers by Aug 31

Yediyurappa to ride in comfort across Karnataka, buys Toyota Vellfire

State targets 500k jabs per day in Sept: CM

Forensic hair test confirm drug use by actors
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP