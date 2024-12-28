Mysuru New Year celebrations cancelled, Palace to not be illuminated. Here is why

As a mark of respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the New Year celebrations at Mysuru Palace are cancelled. Every year, the New Year celebrations at Mysuru Palace take place on a grand scale with fireworks, illumination and massive cultural events and all events stand cancelled this year. A statement issued by the Mysore Palace Board confirmed that the palace will remain unilluminated on Saturday. (Pixabay )

According to a report in The Hindu, the planned performance by the police band from 11:00 p.m. on December 31 until midnight, as well as the fireworks display scheduled from 12:00 a.m. to 12:15 a.m, have been cancelled. A statement issued by the Mysore Palace Board confirmed that the palace will remain unilluminated on Saturday. However, the flower show, which was launched on December 21, will continue to be open to the public daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. through December 31.

Following the death of former PM Manmohan Singh, the Congress government in Karnataka declared a 7-day mourning as a tribute to the senior leader. The centenary event of Congress Belgaum session was also cancelled which was planned in a grand manner with a massive public event.

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences due to age-related medical complications. He was 92. Singh served as the prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.

A seven-day national mourning is being observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to the former prime minister during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the nation, the Union home ministry had announced.

The cremation of Manmohan Singh happened with a full state honours Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon. Manmohan Singh's daughter lit his funeral pyre at the crematorium in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and top Congress leaders.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Mangaluru are prepping for the New Year celebrations and Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara directed police officials to make sure the law and order issues do not happen anywhere in the state.