Bengaluru New Year celebrations: Movement of vehicles will be restricted on Brigade Road and Church Street. Full details

Ahead of New Year celebrations in Bengaluru, the traffic police are gearing with several restrictions across the city to avoid any congestion on the 31st night, As areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Church Street and Indiranagar are expected to see massive crowds, Bengaluru police will be deploying extra stagg to avoid any law and order issues on the New Year night. The Central Business District (CBD) of Bengaluru will see a heavy police deployment on New Year night.

Here are the traffic restrictions in key areas.

MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street

Bengaluru police said that the movement of all kinds of vehicles will be prohibited on Brigade Road, Church Street and a part of MG Road. The traffic will be restricted on the following roads from 8 pm of December 31 to 2 am of January 1.

M.G. Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction near Mayo Hall.

Brigade Road, from Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street, from Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road from M.G. Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

Rest House Road from Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction.

Residency Cross Road to Residency Road Junction. (Shankar Nag theatre)

Parking is restricted on following areas

M.G. Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle.

Brigade Road, from Arts & Crafts Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street, from Brigade Road Junction to St. Marks Road Junction.

Rest House Road, Brigade Road Junction up to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road, M.G. Road Junction up to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

However, people can park their vehicles at Shivajinagar BMTC shopping complex 1st floor, U B City, Garuda Mall and Cubbon Park.

Koramangala

The movement of traffic will also be restricted in a few areas of Koramangala as many are expected to throng into the streets. The traffic will be restricted on the following areas.

Movement of all types of vehicles is restricted between National Games Village up to UCO bank junction on both sides from 11:00 PM to 02:00 A M.

From Sukhasagar Junction to Microland Junction on YD Math Road in Koramangala

On the side roads connecting to YD Mutt Road like JUNCTIONC Road, 4th B Cross Road, Tonic Back Road, 17th H Main Road.

Parking is prohibited in the following areas.

On 80 feet road from UCO Bank Junction to NGV Back Gate Junction on both sides of the road

Someshwara Temple Road (From Cemetery Cross-to Microland Junction)

Instead. commuters can park their vehicles at 60 feet model road left side (from Munireddy Kalyana Mantap to Canara Bank Junction), BBMP ground opposite Munireddy Kalyan Mantapa and BBMP ground next to Bethany School.

Indiranagar

Parking is restricted on the following roads,

Indiranagar 100 feet road from old Madras road junction to Dommaluru fly-over junction on both sides of the road.

Indiranagar 12th Main Road from 80 feet road to Indiranagar Double Road Junction on both sides of the road.