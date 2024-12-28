Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru New Year celebrations: Movement of vehicles will be restricted on Brigade Road and Church Street. Full details

ByHT News Desk
Dec 28, 2024 01:23 PM IST

To prevent congestion during New Year celebrations, Bengaluru traffic police will restrict vehicle movement on major roads from 8 PM to 2 AM on New Year night. 

Ahead of New Year celebrations in Bengaluru, the traffic police are gearing with several restrictions across the city to avoid any congestion on the 31st night, As areas like MG Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala, Church Street and Indiranagar are expected to see massive crowds, Bengaluru police will be deploying extra stagg to avoid any law and order issues on the New Year night.

The Central Business District (CBD) of Bengaluru will see a heavy police deployment on New Year night.
The Central Business District (CBD) of Bengaluru will see a heavy police deployment on New Year night.

Also Read - 83-year-old Bengaluru man takes over civic body's job, sweeps streets to keep his locality clean. Watch Video

Here are the traffic restrictions in key areas.

MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street

Bengaluru police said that the movement of all kinds of vehicles will be prohibited on Brigade Road, Church Street and a part of MG Road. The traffic will be restricted on the following roads from 8 pm of December 31 to 2 am of January 1.

M.G. Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction near Mayo Hall.

Brigade Road, from Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street, from Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road from M.G. Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

Rest House Road from Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction.

Residency Cross Road to Residency Road Junction. (Shankar Nag theatre)

Also Read - Bengaluru: Two-year-old girl severely injured in pitbull attack in Banaswadi, dog owner faces charges

Parking is restricted on following areas

M.G. Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle.

Brigade Road, from Arts & Crafts Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street, from Brigade Road Junction to St. Marks Road Junction.

Rest House Road, Brigade Road Junction up to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road, M.G. Road Junction up to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle.

However, people can park their vehicles at Shivajinagar BMTC shopping complex 1st floor, U B City, Garuda Mall and Cubbon Park.

Koramangala

The movement of traffic will also be restricted in a few areas of Koramangala as many are expected to throng into the streets. The traffic will be restricted on the following areas.

Movement of all types of vehicles is restricted between National Games Village up to UCO bank junction on both sides from 11:00 PM to 02:00 A M.

From Sukhasagar Junction to Microland Junction on YD Math Road in Koramangala

On the side roads connecting to YD Mutt Road like JUNCTIONC Road, 4th B Cross Road, Tonic Back Road, 17th H Main Road.

Parking is prohibited in the following areas.

On 80 feet road from UCO Bank Junction to NGV Back Gate Junction on both sides of the road

Someshwara Temple Road (From Cemetery Cross-to Microland Junction)

Instead. commuters can park their vehicles at 60 feet model road left side (from Munireddy Kalyana Mantap to Canara Bank Junction), BBMP ground opposite Munireddy Kalyan Mantapa and BBMP ground next to Bethany School.

Indiranagar

Parking is restricted on the following roads,

Indiranagar 100 feet road from old Madras road junction to Dommaluru fly-over junction on both sides of the road.

Indiranagar 12th Main Road from 80 feet road to Indiranagar Double Road Junction on both sides of the road.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On