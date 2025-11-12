‘Nanga marunga’: Bengaluru man abuses auto driver over drop point, viral video sparks migrant debate

A video showing a heated altercation between an auto driver and a couple in Bengaluru has gone viral, drawing widespread anger online, particularly over the ‘language and behaviour’ of the man seen in the clip. The Hulimavu Police Station later shared an update on X stating that both parties were called to the station.(X)

The incident reportedly took place over a dispute about the drop location. In the video, the man, speaking in Hindi, is seen abusing the auto driver and threatening him, saying he would “hit him naked.”

When he notices that the driver is recording the exchange, he tries to snatch the phone from his hand. The auto driver, can be heard saying, “Wait, I will not talk now. Let the police come.” He also claims that the man had kicked his new auto.

(Also Read: Four Bengaluru jail inmates dancing, partying booked after viral video leaks: Report)

The Hulimavu Police Station later shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), stating that both parties were called to the station and an inquiry was conducted. An NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) has been registered in connection with the incident.

The NCR copy says, the passengers had booked a ride from BTM Layout to their residence. The driver reportedly asked them to get off before the drop-off point, but the passengers refused and said they would not pay unless dropped closer to their destination. When the driver eventually dropped them near the location, he allegedly abused them for being migrants and attempted to threaten them.

At the time of publishing this story, HT.com had reached out to the man for a response and was awaiting his reply.

Watch the video here:

How did X users react?

However, the video has triggered massive outrage among Kannadigas online, with many users condemning the man’s behaviour and calling for strict action.

One user wrote, “You can clearly see from the video who is the aggressive one — but the poor auto driver spoke only Kannada.” Another said, “The auto driver was polite and spoke respectfully. But this man, speaking in Hindi and English, behaved arrogantly and even raised his hand against the driver without any reason. @BlrCityPolice should take strict action against such migrants.”

Another reaction read, “Thanks for sharing the complaint copy publicly. Migrant menaces are increasing day by day. It’s becoming difficult for locals to adjust.”

Many users also praised the driver for his patience, with one comment saying, “He should be taught a lesson. The auto driver was too patient.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru man high on marijuana breaks into home, tries to assault specially-abled woman, arrested)