Four Bengaluru jail inmates dancing, partying booked after viral video leaks: Report

Four prison inmates from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara central jail were booked after a viral video showed them dancing and allegedly indulging in banned activities, which has triggered a political slugfest and a major controversy. The Karnataka government suspended the superintendent and assistant superintendent from the Bengaluru central jail.

The incident came to light after videos of inmates dancing and partying went viral on social media. They showed Karthik alias Jitre Patrick, Dhananjay alias Renukaprasad, Manjunath V alias Koli Manja, and Charan Rao B, dancing inside Barrack-8, Room-7 of the Parappana Agrahara jail. All four of them are under trial for various crimes, said a report by news agency PTI.

What actually happened

The video, reportedly shot on a mobile phone smuggled into the high-security facility, showed the inmates using prohibited items. Some also alleged that the group was consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food inside the cell. The clip, once circulated outside, quickly reached media outlets, prompting outrage and an official inquiry.

Superintendent Imamsaab Myageri filed a formal complaint, seeking an investigation into how the mobile phone entered the prison, who filmed the video, and how it was leaked to the outside world. The police have now registered a case against the four inmates under relevant sections of the law.

As the scandal unfolded, the Karnataka government took swift action, suspending Superintendent Myageri and the assistant superintendent, while transferring Chief Superintendent K. Suresha.

Adding to the controversy, reports claim that among those seen in the video are a terror suspect allegedly linked to ISIS, a serial sexual offender, and a gold smuggler, all in possession of mobile phones.

A war of words between opposition BJP and ruling Congress

The BJP seized on the incident, staging protests and demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation, calling the episode a “complete collapse of prison discipline” under his administration.

