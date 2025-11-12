Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kannada star Upendra, wife fall victim to cyber fraud, lose 1.5 lakh. Bihar hacker arrested: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 12, 2025 01:57 pm IST

Bengaluru Police arrested Vikas Kumar from Bihar for hacking the phones of Sandalwood star Upendra and his wife, Priyanka. The couple lost ₹1.5 lakh.

Bengaluru Police have cracked a high-profile cybercrime case involving a hacker who targeted Sandalwood star Upendra and his wife, actress Priyanka Upendra. The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar from Dashrathpur village in Bihar, was tracked down and arrested after a detailed investigation that spanned across states.

Bengaluru Police have apprehended a Bihar man for hacking actress Priyanka Upendra's WhatsApp and siphoning <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh.
Bengaluru Police have apprehended a Bihar man for hacking actress Priyanka Upendra's WhatsApp and siphoning 1.5 lakh.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru school blast scare: Students prank with firecrackers inside toilet

The case dates back to September 15, when Priyanka Upendra received what appeared to be a legitimate message related to an online order. The actress unknowingly clicked on a malicious link, giving hackers remote access to her WhatsApp account, said a report by news agency PTI. Within minutes, her contacts began receiving messages asking for 55,000 under the pretext of a medical emergency. Believing the requests were genuine, several friends, and even the couple’s son, transferred money. Nearly 1.5 lakh was siphoned off before the fraud came to light.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man high on marijuana breaks into home, tries to assault specially-abled woman, arrested

When calls to Priyanka went unanswered, suspicion grew among the victims. Realising something was amiss, Priyanka alerted her husband and manager, only to find that Upendra’s phone too had been compromised. The duo quickly lodged a complaint with the Sadashivanagar Police, prompting a full-scale probe by the city’s cybercrime unit, said the report.

Investigators traced the digital trail to Dashrathpur village, a known hub for online fraud where many young men are allegedly engaged in similar scams. During their visit, police discovered that more than 150 youths from the area were involved in cybercrimes targeting people across India.

ALSO READ | 755 Bengaluru residents get long-pending Arkavathi BDA sites in record 15-min allotment

Following technical analysis and surveillance, Vikas Kumar was identified and apprehended. He has since been brought to Bengaluru for interrogation, as police continue to unravel the wider network behind the operation, the report noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Kannada star Upendra, wife fall victim to cyber fraud, lose 1.5 lakh. Bihar hacker arrested: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Bengaluru Police arrested Vikas Kumar, a hacker who targeted Sandalwood star Upendra and his wife, Priyanka Upendra, in a cybercrime case. The scam began when Priyanka clicked a malicious link, leading to Rs 1.5 lakh being fraudulently solicited from friends. Investigators traced Kumar to Bihar’s Dashrathpur village, a hub for online fraud.