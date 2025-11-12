Bengaluru school blast scare: Students prank with firecrackers inside toilet

Panic gripped Brainy Stars International School in Anekal on Tuesday morning after an explosion was heard from the boys’ toilet, sending students and staff rushing out of classrooms in fear. The loud blast, which occurred around mid-morning, initially caused confusion and alarm.

The loud blast, which occurred around mid-morning, initially caused confusion and alarm, especially in the wake of the recent Red Fort explosion in New Delhi. Teachers quickly evacuated students while the school alerted authorities, Times of India reported.

Police and emergency responders soon arrived at the campus in Bingipura to investigate. Upon inspection, they discovered remnants of Lakshmi crackers scattered inside the toilet, confirming that the explosion was not due to any security threat but a reckless act of mischief, the report further added.

According to investigators, a few students were behind the prank. The school management has identified them and reported the details to the police. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Officials said that the students involved are being counseled, and additional safety measures have been put in place to ensure such incidents are not repeated. Police also cautioned students against engaging in acts that could endanger themselves or others.