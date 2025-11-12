Bengaluru man high on marijuana breaks into home, tries to assault specially-abled woman, arrested

A Bengaluru neighbourhood was left in shock after a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a specially-abled woman who was alone at home. The incident took place on November 9 in MR Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Audugodi Police. The Audugodi Police have arrested the suspect and charged him under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Vignesh alias Dadu, was reportedly high on marijuana when he forced open the door latch and entered the house, India Today reported.

The woman, who has difficulty speaking and walking, was left partially undressed when her mother returned from a wedding function.

India Today reported that the woman’s mother immediately raised an alarm after spotting Vignesh hiding near the door. Local residents rushed to the spot, caught the accused, and beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The Audugodi Police have arrested the suspect and charged him under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual harassment. He remains in police custody as further investigation continues.

In a separate incident, another case of sexual harassment was reported in central Bengaluru this week. A woman has accused a Rapido bike taxi driver of misbehaving with her during a ride on November 6. The matter came to light after she detailed her experience in a social media post, prompting swift responses from both the Bengaluru Police and the Rapido management.

According to her post, the woman had booked a Rapido ride from Church Street to her paying guest accommodation when the driver allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately during the journey. “The captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn’t even process it, let alone record it,” she wrote.

She said she was terrified to jump off the moving vehicle as she was unfamiliar with the locality. By the time she reached her destination, she was in tears, and a bystander who noticed her distress confronted the driver. The accused reportedly apologised but allegedly made a threatening gesture before leaving the spot.

