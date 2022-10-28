New October record for Bengaluru? Karnataka capital wakes up to chilly mornings

Karnataka capital Bengaluru - nicknamed as the ‘Garden City’ - is witnessing a fresh spell of new lows, as far as the daily temperatures are concerned. The city recorded the day's low at 15.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 16.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 15.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday. This is said to be a new record and the coldest temperatures recorded since October 2008, when mercury had dropped to 16.6 degrees Celsius, according to a report by Weather.com.

October's average minimum temperature for the city is estimated to be around 19.6 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru had come close to breaking the 14-year-old record in 2018. The lowest ever temperature recorded in the city in October is 13.2 degrees in 1974.

A weather report by the IMD (India Meteorological Department) reveals that Badami, Bidar, Vijaypura, Madikeri, Belagavi and a couple of other regions recorded the minimum temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru residents shared their plight on social media.

Experts have said that this temperature dip in the city is temporary and showing up as an after effect of cyclone Sitrang. Bengaluru and other parts of the state are likely to see cold weather in the coming days too.

It also seems like rain has given the city a break as dry weather conditions have prevailed over the state in the last three days. Showers might make a return during the weekend, forecasts suggested.

Bengaluru has broken several weather records this year - it recorded the wettest April in seven years, coolest day of May in 10 years, wettest June in a decade, highest daily rainfall in July in 14 years, the wettest September day since 2014, the wettest year in history and now the coldest October day in over a decade.

