Newly-wed Hindu youth hosts Iftar party at mosque in Karnataka

Setting an example in communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, a newly married Hindu youth hosted an Iftar party at a mosque in Vittal in Bantwal taluk.

Amid the outcry over hijab, halal, azaan and the call for boycotting shops belonging to Muslims, the youth emerged as a symbol of communal harmony through his action.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J Chandrashekar of Byrikatte in Vittal got married on April 24. As Muslims are celebrating Ramzan this month, many of his friends in the community could not enjoy the feast at the wedding ceremony.

He then decided to host an Iftar party for his Muslim friends at a mosque to mark his wedding celebration.

Later, the newly wed man was felicitated by the Imam and office-bearers of Jalaliya Juma Masjid and all the people who attended the Iftar blessed the newly-wed couple.

The controversial dominos fell one after the other without break in the state, after the outbreak of the hijab ban row. From the ban on Muslim traders at local fairs and annual festivals in various parts of Karnataka, the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha by a Muslim gang in Shivamogga, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat's statements that ‘Saffron flag can replace the Tricolour,’ and demands for ban on madrasas and halal meat during Ugadi all came later, owing to heightened communal tension in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many national and state level leaders and politicians came forward to voice their opinions that the hijab and halal politics in Karnataka will destroy the harmony built across the nation. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Chairperson of Biocon and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were among them.