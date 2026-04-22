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NIA court sentences seven accused in Bengaluru prisons radicalisation case

NIA court sentences seven accused in Bengaluru prisons radicalisation case

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:55 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Seven accused, including mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba member T Naseer, have been sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a special National Investigation Agency court in the 2023 Bengaluru prisons radicalisation case, an official statement said on Wednesday.

NIA court sentences seven accused in Bengaluru prisons radicalisation case

Apart from Naseer, the court has sentenced accused Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammed Umar, Zahid Tabrez, Syed Mudassir Pasha, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani and Salman Khan and imposed a fine of 48,000, it said.

The accused had earlier pleaded guilty of the charges filed by the NIA in the case relating to a Lashkar-e-Taiba linked terror conspiracy hatched inside the Parapanna Agrahara Central Prisons, Bengaluru, by Naseer.

The conspiracy involved identification, recruitment, training, conversion and radicalisation of gullible youth lodged in prison to execute terror activities in India, the statement issued by the NIA said.

The case was initially registered by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in July 2023 following the seizure of arms, ammunition and digital devices from habitual offenders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
national investigation agency new delhi
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