No 12-hour shifts? Karnataka drops plan to extend IT work hours after protests from unions

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its proposal to extend daily working hours in the IT and ITeS sector following sustained opposition from employee unions. Labour Minister Santosh Lad’s office also confirmed that the government has decided not to go ahead with the proposed change.(X/@kitu_hq)

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU), which has been actively protesting the move for over six weeks, confirmed the development on Tuesday. According to KITU, the decision was communicated by Additional Labour Commissioner G Manjunath during a meeting with union office bearers.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad’s office also confirmed that the government has decided not to go ahead with the proposed change, news agency PTI reported.

The now-dropped amendment, part of the proposed ‘Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill 2025’, sought to revise the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961. If implemented, it would have increased daily working hours beyond the current limits.

KITU had argued that the legal maximum of 10 hours per day (including overtime) was being stretched to justify 12-hour shifts. They warned that such a change would pave the way for a two-shift system, potentially cutting the workforce by one-third.

Calling it a victory for IT employees across the state, KITU general secretary Suhas Adiga said, “This relentless struggle compelled the Karnataka government to retreat from its attempt to extend working hours in the sector.”

The Bill was earlier presented at a stakeholder consultation meeting convened by the Labour Department on June 18, where KITU had strongly opposed the move, calling it an attack on the fundamental right to personal life.

KITU is a registered union that represents IT sector employees in Karnataka and has consistently raised concerns about labour reforms that affect employee rights and work-life balance.

