'ORR on Wednesdays, CBD on Tuesdays': Bengaluru man breaks down city's weekly traffic madness

A Bengaluru resident’s social media rant about the city’s traffic gridlock has gone viral, striking a chord with countless commuters navigating the tech hub’s notorious roads. The commuter detailed his 10 AM commute from Hebbal to CBI Junction, Windsor Manor, and High Grounds.(X/@bengalurupost1)

Sharing his ordeal on X, the man mapped out what he called the city’s unwritten rules of traffic delays. "ORR’s peak jams hit on a Wednesday, CBD & its cousins turn cruel on a Tuesday," he wrote, describing how he missed an important pitch meeting after being stuck in traffic for over an hour, despite taking a two-wheeler to beat the congestion.

“Rule 1: Add +1 hr to any travel plan in the city. Rule 2: Add +2 hrs if it’s ORR, both during peak hours,” he posted.

He detailed his 10 AM commute from Hebbal to CBI Junction, Windsor Manor, and High Grounds, noting that even riding a scooter couldn’t help him dodge the gridlock. “Tried to beat traffic, ended up being traffic,” he remarked.

The return leg, KR Circle, High Grounds, Hebbal at 2 PM, offered no relief either, with the commuter summing up his frustration as, “No +1, no +2, only hope and helplessness.” His concluding regret: not insisting on a virtual meeting. “Could’ve insisted on a virtual meet. Didn’t dare. Had to bear,” he wrote.

Reactions online:

The post triggered a flurry of responses online, with many echoing similar frustrations and others pointing fingers at both infrastructure and public apathy.

“There are no peak or non-peak hours in Bangalore. All hours are peak hours,” one user commented, sharing a photo of a multi-axle dumpster truck clogging a main road.

Another user questioned the lax enforcement on heavy vehicle movement, “Will never understand how they allow construction tippers during peak hours. Do we not have at least that much control over the builder mafia?”

Some others turned the spotlight on individual choices, “Everybody takes their car or scooter out, gets onto the road, stuck in traffic and blames everything under the sun but themselves. Nobody wants to walk a half kilometre, take a bus or use the metro.”

A few suggested tactical navigation, “Use alternate roads. For two-wheelers, there are many options,” a commenter noted.

