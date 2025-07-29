Is Coimbatore the next Bengaluru? Viral post hypes city’s silent rise, internet agrees

A social media post highlighting Coimbatore’s under-the-radar rise has gone viral, sparking a wave of online responses claiming the southern city is long overdue for national recognition. The observation struck a chord with thousands online.(Unsplash)

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Sidharth, who identifies as a policy and geopolitical strategist in his bio. In the now widely circulated tweet, he wrote, "The world is sleeping on Coimbatore. While everyone’s chasing hype in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, Coimbatore is quietly building factories, startups, talent. Sometimes the places no one talks about are the ones that matter most."

The observation struck a chord with thousands online, leading to an outpouring of praise, and some pushback, about Coimbatore’s economic significance and identity.

Reactions online

One user likened Coimbatore to “the Denver-Boulder equivalent”, referring to its mix of innovation, industry, and quiet growth. Another proudly called it a “self-made city”, adding, “Coimbatore’s economy is robust and driven by strong private sector industries and industrialists who work silently on the holistic development of the city.”

Some speculated on the city’s future trajectory, with one comment reading: “So all major IT companies might shift to Coimbatore.” Another simply declared, “Coimbatore is the best.”

But not all agreed with the framing of the city as being “slept on.” One pointed out,“No, no one is sleeping on Coimbatore. Those who are related to the industry know it. It’s not quietly building anything, it’s already there. It’s just not seen because it’s a hardcore engineering hub minus the glamour of IT.”

Another echoed that sentiment, saying, “Coimbatore, my city. It’s not building, it’s already a hardcore industrial hub.”

The conversation highlights a growing awareness of tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India that are rapidly emerging as viable alternatives to metros like Bengaluru and Chennai, especially in sectors like manufacturing, textiles, automotive components, and small-scale tech startups.

