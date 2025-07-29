Ex-Bengaluru top cop slams 'goonda' film fans for misogynistic troll attacks on Ramya

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has come down heavily on toxic fan groups in the wake of the online abuse targeting former Lok Sabha MP and actor Ramya (Divya Spandana). Bhaskar Rao the ex-top cop described some fan associations as “lumpen” and “goonda” elements and called for strict police action.

“Some film hero fans associations are nothing but lumpen, goonda elements who are unemployed. I feel sorry for these young boys used as trolls by so-called heroes who portray a thin line between villain and hero,” he wrote.

Read his full post here:

He further added that these trolls are “basically cowards who use filthy language more against women on social media under the garb of anonymity.”

The former officer praised Ramya for initiating legal action, saying, “It’s good that @divyaspandana has set the law into motion.” He expressed hope that Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh would use technology and fearless authority to identify “at least 30 to 40 goons who have used abusive, misogynistic language.”

“It will send a strong message. This is not Freedom of Speech,” he said, urging Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara not to turn a blind eye to the “brazen abuse of a woman on social media.”

“The whip has to be cracked,” he concluded.

The comments follow a wave of online abuse against Ramya after she spoke out on the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada actor Darshan is a prime accused. Ramya had earlier stated that Renukaswamy “will get justice” and announced her decision to take legal action against those sending her obscene and threatening messages online.

On Monday, Ramya filed an official complaint with the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, stating she was subjected to threats and vulgar abuse on social media by fans of Darshan. The complaint includes screenshots of the offensive messages and urges police to initiate stringent legal proceedings.

“This is not just about me. I was told I should have been murdered. I received rape threats, vulgar and deeply disturbing messages. That’s when I realised someone had to act,” Ramya told reporters after submitting the complaint.

“It shows just how degraded parts of our society have become,” she added.

The incident has sparked widespread public debate on fan culture, misogyny, and online abuse, prompting calls for stronger digital accountability and swift law enforcement action.

(With agency inputs)

