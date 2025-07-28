Ramya gets death and rape threats, to file police complaint against Darshan fans: ‘Abusing women has become the norm’

Actor Ramya is determined to file a police complaint after she received social media harassment from fans of murder-accused actor Darshan. The actor shared the complaint on her X account and also spoke about receiving death and rape threats from Darshan's fans in an interaction with India Today. Ramya has issued a statement against fans of Darshan and filed a police complaint.

‘Abusing women has become the norm’

Opening up about facing abuse online, Ramya said, “It's pathetic, and it's also very sad because abusing women has become the norm, and they're getting away with it. So the first thing they do is when women speak up is try to assassinate her character.”

The comments were made by fans of the actor Darshan, in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Karnataka High Court. Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and killing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

‘No difference between what Renukaswamy did and what his fans are doing’

During the interaction, Ramya went on to recall some of the comments, and added, “Instead of Renukaswamy you should have been murdered. They issued rape and death threats. And the usual cuss words. I realised that there is no difference between what Renukaswamy did and what his fans are doing. They are dragging their family and the little kids.”

She took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of comments and abusive messages made at her from several accounts. She also posted a letter by the Karnataka State Women's Commission to the Bengaluru Commission regarding the matter. "We request you to investigate the matter as per law, immediately stop the circulation of such defamatory content on social media, and take necessary action against those involved," read an excerpt from the letter.

Meanwhile, last week, the Supreme Court said the manner in which the Karnataka High Court granted bail to Darshan and others in the Renukawamy murder case was “troubling”.