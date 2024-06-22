Kannada actor Darshan confesses borrowing 40 lakh to 'destroy evidence' in Renukaswamy murder case: Report

Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, had reportedly borrowed ₹40 lakh from one of his friends to pay off the other accused in the case to destroy evidence. As per the remand application, Times Now reported that the Kannada actor – arrested on June 11 – confessed that he borrowed the huge sum to give to people who were witnesses to the crime. Also read | Kannada actor Anusha Rai admits Darshan has anger issues but defends him too: ‘He’s been accused, not convicted' Darshan had taken money from a friend to meet the expenses for the coverup in the Renukaswamy murder case, according to police. (ANI)

Police recovers ₹ 37.4 lakh from bag at Darshan's home

As per the report, part of the ₹40 lakh loan was paid to the security guards at the shed where Renukaswamy was murdered in return for their silence. The report added that police recovered ₹37.4 lakh from a green Puma bag that was found at the actor's house. Moreover, police reportedly also recovered ₹4.5 lakh from the home of the head of Darshan's fan association.

Pavithra hit Renukaswamy with slippers

New agency PTI recently reported that actor Pavithra Gowda, another accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, had beaten up the victim with her slippers. A recent remand note presented by the police in court suggests that she was at the site of the murder for a certain period of time. Police have reportedly seized the slipper, clothes, materials and other documents connected to Darshan, from Pavithra’s house.

More about the murder case

According to PTI, Kannada actor Pavithra has been named as accused number one in the murder case, allegedly for being the instigator, while Darshan is accused number two, who allegedly executed the murder. Darshan and Pavithra, as well as 15 others, have been arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case.

As part of the investigation, police sources said, they are contemplating on approaching social media giant Meta to retrieve data related to messages shared by Renukaswamy on his Instagram post, which has been deleted.

According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent ‘obscene messages’ to Pavithra, which enraged Darshan and allegedly led to him executing the murder. Renukaswamy's body was found near a drain on June 9. He was allegedly tortured and killed on June 8.