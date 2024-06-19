Kannada actor Rachita Ram shocked her ‘mentor’ Darshan is involved in murder case: ‘Police will bring out the truth’

Kannada actor Rachita Ram shared her thoughts on the ongoing alleged murder case against Darshan. In a statement on X and Instagram written in Kannada, she expressed shock at her mentor’s supposed involvement in the case. (Also Read: Darshan's lawyer denies Kannada actor Pavithra Gowda is his partner or second wife: 'They have friendly relationship...') Rachita Ram 'cannot believe' Darshan's involvement in the case.

Rachita Ram on Darshan

Rachita wrote that Darshan was the actor, who introduced her to cinema. She shared how she hopes the truth will come out once the police complete their investigation. She also mentioned writing it as a citizen, not an actor.

According to India Today, her statement reads, “I pray for the departed soul, Renukaswamy. I hope his family gains the strength to bear the loss. I hope justice will be delivered in this murder case. Darshan introduced me to the cinema industry. He is like my mentor. I cannot believe that the person who used to correct my mistakes and guide me was involved in the case. I believe that the police will bring out the truth. Hope the media will remain unbiased and transparent in their reports.”

Darshan and Rachita acted together in her debut film Bulbul and went on to star together in films like Ambareesha, Jaggu Dada, Amar and Kranti.

Celebs on Darshan

While most celebrities in the film industry initially remained mum after Darshan’s arrest, they have lately begun speaking out. Divya Spandana, Ram Gopal Varma, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep have spoken up.

Divya commented on how one should involve the police in case of harassment instead of taking the law into their hands, while RGV called the case a prime example of the ‘bizarreness of star worship’.

Sanjjanaa claimed it was ‘too early’ to declare Darshan a criminal, while Sudeep claimed Kannada industry cannot be dragged through the mud for ‘one or two people’s mistakes. Upendra wrote a long note on social media, urging for transparency in the case, claiming that it should become the law to share the investigation publicly.

Darshan’s case

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 10 others were arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Renukaswamy on June 11. Renukaswamy allegedly sent Pavithra derogatory messages on social media, leading to his abduction and killing. His body was found at a drain near Sumanahalli.