Darshan's lawyer denies Kannada actor Pavithra Gowda is his partner or second wife: 'They have friendly relationship...'

Kannada actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda are the main accused in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy. The duo was said to have been in a relationship for a decade, but now, Darshan’s lawyer denied claims that Pavithra is Darshan’s second wife or partner in an interview to India Today. Lawyer Anil Babu claimed they’re ‘just friends’. (Also Read: Kannada actor Darshan arrested for fan's alleged murder: Timeline of a murder mystery straight out of movies) In January, Pavithra Gowda shared a reel with Darshan on Instagram, writing, "It’s been 10years of our relationship."

‘Vijayalakshmi is Darshan’s only wife’

Anil spoke to the publication and denied reports suggesting Pavithra was Darshan’s second wife or partner. He stated that Vijayalakshmi was Darshan’s wedded wife and Pavithra was just a ‘co-star and friend’.

He told them, “Pavithra Gowda being the second wife, that is utterly false. She is just a friend. They used to be co-stars and now they have a friendly relationship, nothing else. The only wife (of Darshan) is the first wife, Vijayalakshmi. No second marriage happened at any point of time.”

‘Darshan not present at scene of crime’

What’s more, Anil also claimed that Darshan had nothing to do with Renukaswamy’s murder. Talking about CCTV footage of the actor’s Jeep being present at the crime scene, the lawyer claimed that the police are yet to provide evidence of his presence there as he supposedly wasn’t in the car. Anil stated that Darshan knows nothing about the matter at-hand.

He said, “The first question is whether that car belongs to Darshan, that is yet to be established. Secondly, the police have to say that Darshan was present inside the car, that is the most important. Darshan is not at all involved in this case. So no question arises whether he paid anyone or how much was paid. He doesn't know anything about that matter.”

Darshan and Pavithra

Darshan has been married to Vijayalakshmi since 2003 and they have a son, Vinish. In January this year, Pavithra shocked fans when she shared a reel of pictures clicked with Darshan, writing, “One decade down; forever to go. #10year It’s been 10years of our relationship. Thank you @darshanthoogudeepashrinivas @khushigowda_7. #forever #loveforever #hardtimestogether #10years.”

When the post went viral, Vijayalakshmi threatened legal action against Pavithra. In response, TOI reports that Pavithra claimed that she is “not here for any own personal needs and agenda. It's all about pure love and care for 10 years it’s not all that easy” in a note she shared on social media. Pavithra also stated that Vijayalakshmi knew about them so it “pained” her to see her pose threat now. She ended the note with, “I have decided to be happy with the man who loves me.”

The murder case

Renukaswamy was found dead in a drain near Sumanahalli by a food delivery boy, according to PTI. Two men initially surrendered to the police, claiming they killed him over a financial dispute. However, the police soon found out Darshan and Pavithra’s alleged connection to the murder and took them into custody. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent abusive messages to Pavithra, angering Darshan. Darshan and his associates were supposed to be custody till June 16, but will now remain in custody till June 20.