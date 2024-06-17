Sanjjanaa Galrani defends co-star Darshan: Too early to judge a person and declare him a criminal

After Kannada actor Darshan's arrest in the alleged murder case of his fan Renukaswamy, several Sandalwood celebrities including Upendra, Kiccha Sudeepa and Ramya have reacted, asking for justice for the deceased and for the truth to be told. Amongst them is actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, who wants both - justice for Renukaswamy and for everyone to not treat Darshan as a convict, just yet. Galrani strongly disagrees with the misconceptions surrounding Darshan, saying in reality he is a kind man, and one should allow the law to take its own course. Sanjjanaa Galrani hopes Darshan gets out of this alleged case soon.

Darshan is an accused in the alleged murder of his fan Renukaswamy, who sent derogatory messages to the actor's rumoured actor-girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda. Besides Darshan and Gowda, 10 people have been arrested in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Galrani, who has worked with Darshan in Arjun (2008) and Agraja (2014), tells HTCity in an exclusive chat, "It's too early to judge a person and declare him a criminal. He is a gentleman. In the past he has had one or two incidents which have gone out of hand but instances happen in each and every human's life. He is just an accused, not a declared criminal."

Recalling her own time in jail, the 34-year-old actor, who was arrested on alleged drug peddling charges in 2020 and granted bail after three months in prison, says, "My whole house was frisked and yet nothing was found. Being a celebrity I have suffered so much."

Underscoring that Darshan's image being reported in the media does not align with the person she knows, Galrani says, "When it comes to a celebrity, everything is over exaggerated. Of course, there is a basis to the story, of course we can see that a murder has happened and we are mourning the death, but it's too early to call someone a criminal. We all want him [Darshan] to come out. I am praying wholeheartedly for his release."

She further expresses concern about the impact of these incidents on the Sandalwood industry, stating that it has created a sense of worry among technicians, directors, and producers. "It [Darshan's arrest] is a doomsday for the industry." She adds, “All I am trying to say is that hold on and let the real story unfold with the charge sheet. The Kannada industry is not like Bollywood where there are 2000 people. Kannada industry has a 100 or 200 people and among them when it comes to the actors, directors and producers, he is a king figure. So much money is rolling on him. It's so bad for the economy of the industry.”

However, Galrani maintains, "whoever is the murderer, be a celebrity, a politician or a layman, we need justice for Renukaswamy. His pregnant wife, his child who will be born, his aged parents should get justice. That is a very clear statement I am making."