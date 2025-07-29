Actor Ramya lodges complaint after ‘threats’ from Darshan fans

Former Lok Sabha MP and actor Ramya on Monday filed a formal complaint with the Bengaluru city police commissioner, alleging that she was subjected to threats and vulgar abuse by fans of actor Darshan on social media. The complaint includes screenshots of the offensive messages and urges the police to take stringent legal action. Previously, Ramya publicly stated that Renukaswamy, who was murdered in a case allegedly involving Darshan, “will get justice,” and vowed to file a complaint against Darshan’s fans for sending her obscene and abusive messages online. (File photo)

This comes after Ramya publicly stated that Renukaswamy, who was murdered in a case allegedly involving Darshan, “will get justice,” and vowed to file a complaint against Darshan’s fans for sending her obscene and abusive messages online.

“This is not just about me. I was told I should have been murdered. I received rape threats, vulgar and deeply disturbing messages. That’s when I realised someone had to act,” Ramya told reporters after filing the complaint. “It shows just how degraded parts of our society have become.”

Referring to the Dharmasthala case, she said: “We’re talking about the bodies of 500 women and young girls buried in Dharmasthala. That mindset is what fuels such horrors. If we stay silent, the harassment, rape, and murder of women will only continue.” Ramya stated that she has reported 43 accounts — “only the most obscene” — and expressed gratitude to those who supported her unprompted. “But from the film industry? No one reached out.”

Ramya also alleged that the issue is not new. “Two years ago, I flagged vile messages from a popular actor’s fans — not targeting me, but his wife and family. Even dead children were being targeted. I spoke up then too but again, there was silence. No condemnation, no accountability,” she said.

The complaint has triggered strong reactions from both the political and institutional spheres. Home minister G Parameshwara said the police would act decisively. “If actor Ramya files a complaint, the police will take legal action. In some cases, even if there’s no formal complaint, we act on our own if necessary. The police will investigate this seriously,” he said.

In response to the allegations, Women’s commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary also expressed concern and called for immediate legal steps. “Derogatory messages being circulated on social media are damaging the dignity of women,” she said.

In her letter to the city police commissioner, she wrote, “These vulgar messages must be stopped immediately, and those responsible should face strict legal consequences.”

The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE), a collective advocating for a safer work environment in the Kannada film industry, has also intervened. In a formal letter addressed to the state home minister, FIRE condemned the abuse as “vile and deeply offensive.” The letter said: “The online abuse and hateful content aimed at Ramya is a direct affront to the core values of our democracy.”

FIRE cited relevant provisions under the Indian Penal Code — Sections 499, 500, 505(2), and 509 — and the Information Technology Act, urging cybercrime authorities to act swiftly. “Failure to curb such behaviour sends a dangerous message and normalises gender-based hate in digital spaces,” the group noted.

Meanwhile, the row has escalated further as Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, announced that she would be filing a counter-complaint against Ramya.

In a statement to the media, Vijayalakshmi accused Ramya of making prejudicial comments while the murder case against Darshan remains sub judice.

“The case has not yet been settled in the court. They are already calling Darshan guilty. It is not right for Ramya to comment on a case that is in the court,” she said, confirming that she would approach the Cyber Crime Police.