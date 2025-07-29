B Dayananda won't return as Bengaluru Police Commissioner, says G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday clarified that B Dayananda, the former Bengaluru Police Commissioner whose suspension was recently revoked, will not return to his previous post. Instead, he will be assigned a role that matches his seniority and rank, news agency PTI reported. The Karnataka government had on Monday revoked the suspension of four police officers, including B Dayananda.

The Karnataka government had on Monday revoked the suspension of four police officers, including Dayananda, in connection with the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives. The officers had been placed under suspension pending a disciplinary inquiry.

The reinstated officers include Indian Police Service (IPS) officers B Dayananda, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), and Shekar H Tekkannavar, Superintendent of Police. Two Karnataka State Police Service officers, Deputy Superintendent of Police C Balakrishna and Inspector A K Girish, were also reinstated.

However, the suspension of Inspector General of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash remains in force, as his case is still under consideration in the Karnataka High Court. Vikash had previously approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which revoked his suspension on July 1. The state government has challenged this decision in the High Court, and the matter is currently pending.

According to the government order, the suspensions were lifted following the completion of inquiries by both the Judicial Commission and the Magisterial Committee, whose reports have been submitted to the state government. The officers also submitted personal representations requesting the revocation of their suspensions.

The officers have now been reinstated with immediate effect, but departmental disciplinary proceedings against them will continue as per existing rules.

Home Minister Parameshwara said the decision to revoke suspensions was taken after the matter was discussed in the cabinet. "The cabinet decided to reinstate them and allow the departmental inquiry to continue. So accordingly, they will be reinstated and the inquiry will continue," he told reporters.

Regarding Vikash Kumar Vikash, Parameshwara explained, "One official (Vikash) had gone to CAT, hence he has not got this opportunity. In case directions come to reinstate him or any other directions, it will be considered."

Responding to a query about whether the revocation of suspensions indicated a setback to the government, he said, "How is it a setback? Suspension was an administrative decision. It has been revoked. The departmental inquiry is continuing. Let’s see what comes out of it."

On whether Dayananda will return as Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Parameshwara was clear: "He will not be given the same position as Commissioner. He will be given an equivalent post to his ranking."

The fatal stampede occurred on June 4 outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where thousands had gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's IPL success. Eleven people lost their lives and 56 others were injured in the tragic incident. The following day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ordered the suspension of five senior police officials.

