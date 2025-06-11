Tumakuru to merge with Bengaluru? Here's what Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said

The Karnataka government has initiated steps to merge Tumakuru district with Bengaluru, signalling a major administrative reshuffle aimed at accommodating the capital’s rapid expansion. Parameshwara added that a plan to bring 14 gram panchayats under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.(HT photo)

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said he has submitted a proposal to convert Tumakuru into ‘Bengaluru North’ district, news agency ANI reported. He noted that Bengaluru’s growth is steadily extending to neighbouring cities such as Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur.

“Bengaluru city has already expanded beyond Nelamangala. Tumakuru is just 30 km away. In such a situation, the difference between ‘Tumakuru district’ and ‘Bengaluru North district’ becomes significant. For those abroad, like in New York, the term ‘Bengaluru North’ is easier to identify. That’s why such a proposal has been made,” he explained.

Parameshwara added that a plan to bring 14 gram panchayats under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) jurisdiction is already in the works. “Tumakuru city will expand its administrative reach in the coming days,” he said.

He also praised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for successfully proposing the inclusion of Ramanagara into Bengaluru South district. “The government has already approved and issued an order for this. Once an area is named Bengaluru South, its profile changes. A similar approach is being considered for Tumakuru,” he said.

Separately, on Monday, Parameshwara informed that he has approached Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for permission to construct a ‘Welcome’ arch on the National Highway in Tumakuru. He said ₹5 crore has been allocated from the Smart City project for the arch, which will be built near Sadashivanagar in Tumakuru district.

