Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, cause waterlogging on Electronic City flyover; Hosur Road traffic crawls

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms pounded Bengaluru on late Tuesday evening, inundating key roads. The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, warning commuters of slow-moving traffic due to rainwater stagnation.(X/@blrcitytraffic)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Mandya and Kodagu, warning of the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. While Bengaluru is not under the alert, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during this period.

Weather forecast:

The downpour affected large swathes of the city, with north Bengaluru’s Hennur witnessing severe waterlogging. Central and southern neighbourhoods such as Richmond Town, BTM Layout, Sarjapur, and Electronics City also reported moderate to heavy rain, while eastern pockets like Marathahalli and western areas including Rajajinagar saw similar conditions.

The impact was felt most acutely at several low-lying junctions and underpasses. Heavy waterlogging was reported at Maharani College underpass and Basaveshwara Circle, with commuters forced to navigate knee-deep water, Deccan Herald reported.

In RR Nagar and Kengeri, residents experienced loud thunder and lightning, though rainfall was relatively less intense.

According to weather forecaster Dr. Pradeep, some areas recorded up to 85 mm of rain in a short span, leading to water stagnation, traffic snarls, and flooding fears as the city braces for a challenging monsoon season.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued multiple advisories, warning commuters of slow-moving traffic due to rainwater stagnation. “Traffic is moving slowly in both directions from Bommanahalli to Rupena Agrahara and vice versa on Hosur Road,” the advisory said. Similarly, congestion was reported on the Electronic City flyover, particularly from Singasandra Metro Station towards the city.

As residents shared images and videos of flooded streets and stranded vehicles on social media, many renewed their calls for long-term solutions to the city’s perennial rain woes.

