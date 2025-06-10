Bengaluru metro trains wrapped in advertisements to boost revenue, commuters say 'ruined the look'

In a bid to enhance its non-fare revenue, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun wrapping its metro trains in advertisements, a move that’s drawing both commercial interest and commuter criticism. The corporation has signed two long-term contracts granting exclusive advertising rights on its two major corridors.(BMRCL)

The corporation has signed two long-term contracts granting exclusive advertising rights on its two major corridors, Moneycontrol reported. Mudra Ventures will handle ad placements on the Purple Line, while Lokesh Outdoor will manage the Green Line.

Both agreements span seven years and are expected to bring in a minimum of ₹25 crore per year the report further added.

According to reports, officials said the initiative is part of BMRCL’s broader strategy to diversify revenue streams beyond ticket sales. However, the move comes on the heels of a steep fare hike of up to 71 per cent, announced earlier this year, a decision that had already sparked public discontent.

Now, the train wraps are drawing renewed backlash, particularly over the way they cover train windows. Passengers have voiced concerns that the ads block views to the outside and compromise visibility within the train, raising potential security issues.

How did X users react?

“It’s fine to monetise trains through advertising, but what is this revenue really funding?” a commuter questioned on social media. “Why haven’t platform screen doors been installed at every station for passenger safety? And why are so many stations still lacking escalators?”

A popular account on X (formerly Twitter), Bangalore Metro Updates (@WF_Watcher), posted a sharp critique, “Ruined the look of the trains in ONE go! I remember reading the windows wouldn’t be covered with ads – but of course, they went ahead and did it anyway. In the end, money talks. This also creates a security concern, since the view inside the train is now blocked, making it harder for security to monitor!”

Another commuter said,“The first ever commercials to add more revenue. Great to see. Can we expect a slash in ticket price? Please.”

