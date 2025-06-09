Is Karnataka govt considering moving Chinnaswamy stadium out of Bengaluru's CBD? Here’s what CM Siddaramaiah said

Amid growing concerns and public outrage over the recent stampede that claimed 11 lives near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday broke his silence on the possibility of relocating the cricket stadium from the heart of Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD). Speaking to reporters, he said the government would “seriously consider” the idea and promised that any decision would be taken after thorough consultation with all stakeholders. Fans throng near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, to celebrate a day after the victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final(AFP)

Also Read - Bengaluru woman allegedly murdered by techie boyfriend in a hotel room: Report

What Siddaramaiah said?

“The government will look into shifting the cricket stadium to another location. Such an unpleasant incident should not happen under any government. Personally, this incident has deeply hurt me and my government,” Siddaramaiah said, reacting to the chaos that unfolded during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebration on June 4.

Located in one of the busiest parts of the city, Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been a traffic nightmare whenever major cricket events are held. The venue can seat around 35,000 spectators, but on June 4, over 3 lakh people reportedly gathered around the stadium for the public event, far exceeding police estimates and capacity. This overwhelming crowd surge is believed to be the primary reason for the tragic stampede that left dozens injured and sparked a political storm.

Also Read - CM Siddaramaiah explains suspension of top cops over Bengaluru stampede incident, defends his government

Following the incident, the Karnataka government suspended top police officers, including the city’s Commissioner, drawing sharp criticism from both opposition parties and within the police department. Head Constable Narasimharaju, in a rare show of defiance, even staged a solo protest, saying that suspending senior officials demoralized the force and ignored systemic lapses in planning and crowd control.

The BJP has also slammed the Congress-led government, demanding the resignations of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and even announced a month’s salary donation by its legislators to support the victims’ families.