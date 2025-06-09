Bengaluru woman allegedly murdered by techie boyfriend in a hotel room: Report

In a chilling incident that came to light two days later, a 33-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her alleged lover inside a hotel room in Bengaluru, said a report on NDTV. The victim, identified as Harini, was found stabbed to death in an OYO hotel located in Poorna Prajna Layout. The murder occurred on the night of June 6, but only surfaced on Sunday when hotel staff alerted the authorities. Bengaluru woman was allegedly murdered in a hotel room. (Unsplash)

According to the report, the accused, 25-year-old Yashas is a software engineer, resident of Kengeri and he is currently on the run. According to preliminary investigation by Subramanyapura Police, Harini had recently expressed her desire to end the relationship, which reportedly sparked anger and jealousy in Yashas. “She was trying to distance herself from him, and that’s what triggered the murder,”DCP (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar told NDTV. The accused reportedly stabbed Harini 17 times before she died.

Police start manhunt for the accused

Harini who is reportedly a mother of two had been facing family pressure over the friendship, which had caused significant strain in her personal life. Police said that she had conveyed the same to Yashas and explained that their relationship could not continue, possibly prompting him to take the extreme step.

However, a murder case has been filed at the Subramanyapura Police Station, and a manhunt is underway to trace Yashas.

In a separate and equally horrifying incident on the same night, a man was arrested in Anekal taluk after police found him riding a scooter with his wife's severed head placed on the footboard. The 26-year-old accused, Shankar, was intercepted near Heelalige village along Chandapura-Anekal Road. The gruesome discovery has left the local community in shock.