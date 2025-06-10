RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale denied interim relief in Bengaluru stampede case

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday denied interim relief to Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), in connection with the June 4 stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives. The court reserved its order on his petition until June 11.(HT_PRINT)

The court reserved its order on his petition until June 11, news agency PTI reported.

Sosale was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the early hours of June 6 at Kempegowda International Airport.

In his plea, Sosale challenged the legality of his arrest and accused the police of acting on political pressure. Represented by senior advocate S Chouta, Sosale argued that his detention violated provisions under Section 55 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which requires written authorisation when a superior officer delegates arrest powers. “Even if the power exists, it must be in writing and shown at the time of arrest,” Chouta told the single-judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar, PTI reported.

Highlighting concerns over personal liberty, Chouta cited Supreme Court rulings that mandate clear evidence and procedural compliance, especially in cases involving serious offences. “Liberty cannot be compromised without credible grounds and legal safeguards,” he argued.

The court took note of a puzzling timeline of arrests and official handovers. While the investigation had officially been transferred to the CID, CCB officers carried out Sosale’s arrest. “What legal process authorised the CCB to step in when the public was told the CID was handling the case?” Justice Krishna Kumar questioned during the hearing.

Chouta further pointed to the lack of specific allegations against Sosale. “The FIR only refers to ‘entities.’ No individuals were named. On what basis was Sosale picked up? Are all employees of RCB, KSCA, or DNA Networks under threat of arrest?” he asked, calling the police action arbitrary.

According to Chouta, Sosale was not provided with necessary legal documents at the time of arrest, constituting a violation of due process.

State govt defended the arrest

The state government, represented by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty and Special Public Prosecutor B A Belliyappa, defended the arrest. Additional Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha told the court that documentation justifying the CCB’s role was being compiled and that all steps had been taken under proper authorisation. “Orders were issued by a superior officer. We will present the timeline in black and white,” he assured.

Justice Krishna Kumar said he would closely examine the chain of events from the night of June 5 to Sosale’s arrest the next morning before delivering an order.

As Sosale sought interim bail, the AG opposed the request, saying a full response from the state would be submitted on June 11. The court posted the matter for further hearing on that date.

