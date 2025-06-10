Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC seeks sealed report from state government by June 12

The Karnataka High Court on Monday pressed the state government for answers regarding the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, directing that a detailed status report be submitted in a sealed cover by June 12. The matter is now scheduled to be heard next on June 12.(AFP)

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi is hearing the case suo motu, along with three related petitions. The court has also granted temporary relief to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA Networks, the event’s ticketing and promotional partners, who had approached the court following the tragedy.

The court questioned the preparedness and safety protocols in place at the time of the event, especially given the high-profile nature of the IPL celebration. It also sought details on how crowd management was handled and whether established procedures were followed.

During the hearing, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty told the court that a judicial commission has been formed to investigate the incident and has been given a month to submit its findings. He requested permission to file a sealed report, citing concerns that public disclosures were being used in concurrent bail hearings involving the accused.

The High Court took up the matter on its own motion a day after the incident. Since then, several developments have unfolded, including the suspension of senior police officials and calls for accountability from the event organizers and state agencies.

A former member of the Legislative Council sought to be impleaded in the case, while another counsel informed the court of an upcoming Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the stampede.

The matter is now scheduled to be heard next on June 12, when the court will review the sealed status report to determine further action.

(With PTI inputs)