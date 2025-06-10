RCB’s social media buzz led to stampede, Karnataka government tells HC: Report

The Karnataka government on Monday told the High Court that a flurry of promotional posts by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on social media led to the uncontrollable crowd that triggered the tragic stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, killing 11 people, Deccan Herald reported. The state’s sharp remarks came in response to petitions filed by Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty argued that the cricket franchise and its event partners had failed to obtain prior permission for the massive victory parade despite having over 130 million followers across platforms, the report added.

“They went ahead with online announcements offering free passes, knowing fully well the influence they command,” the AG submitted before Justice S R Krishna Kumar.

The state’s sharp remarks came in response to petitions filed by Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. (RCSPL), its senior marketing and operations officials, and the event organiser DNA Entertainment Networks. The petitioners have challenged the criminal charges against them, including the recent arrest of RCB’s marketing head Nikhil Sosale.

“These organisers deserve no leniency. Not only did they disregard safety protocols, but they haven’t even reached out to the victims’ families,” Shetty told the court. He stressed that the events leading up to the stampede showed gross negligence.

RCB responds

In contrast, the RCB legal team claimed that the posts made it clear attendance was based on prior registration through their website, with passes issued on a first-come, first-serve basis, and subject to stadium capacity. “Free passes were limited, and not meant for open public access,” senior advocate C V Nagesh argued.

He also pointed out that the Karnataka Chief Minister had publicly called on fans and players to gather at Vidhana Soudha for the felicitation — implying that the government, too, had encouraged turnout through social media.

The petitioners said the entry gates were opened at 3 pm on the day of the event but were quickly shut when QR code scanners failed, resulting in chaos outside the venue.

Raising questions over the arrest of Nikhil Sosale, senior advocate Sandesh Chouta told the court that Sosale was taken into custody by Central Crime Branch officials early in the morning at the Bengaluru airport while travelling with his wife and young child. “He was arrested at 4:30 am without any prior intimation, and the procedure was not followed,” Chouta claimed, stating that Sosale was only presented before a magistrate hours later.

The court has now scheduled Sosale’s petition for further hearing on Tuesday, while related pleas by other petitioners will be taken up on Thursday.

This report is based on legal proceedings and statements made before the Karnataka High Court on June 10, 2025.

