'Made a scapegoat': IPS officer challenges suspension order over Bengaluru stampede

Days after being suspended over the tragic stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), questioning the legality and fairness of the disciplinary action against him, Times of India reported. Suspended IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).(File)

Vikash, one of five senior officers suspended by the Karnataka government, argued that the suspension order lacks clarity on his individual responsibility in the incident and fails to establish any act of wilful negligence, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru stampede: IPS body demand revocation of suspension of 5 cops)

In his petition, he described the action as arbitrary and claimed he was being made a “scapegoat” for systemic failures.

The government’s suspension order, issued under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, accuses the officers of failing to enforce adequate crowd-control and safety measures during RCB’s IPL victory celebration.

While acknowledging the short notice at which the event was held, the order does not specify the precise lapses or decision-making attributed to Vikash.

Open letters to CM

On the other hand, two separate open letters, released on Monday but coordinated in messaging, were addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The letters, signed by former Directors General of Police, ex-CBI and NSG chiefs, and senior retired civil servants, raised serious concerns about the suspension of five senior officers, including Dayananda.

The signatories expressed deep disapproval over the government's move to punish senior police officials before the conclusion of the judicial inquiry into the incident. “Disciplinary action, especially of such gravity, must follow a fair and detailed investigation, not precede it,” the letters stated.

They pointed to the role of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in pushing for immediate post-IPL victory celebrations, despite warnings from the police about safety and crowd control challenges. According to the letters, the pressure to organise the event at short notice came from the event organisers, leaving law enforcement little time to prepare.

The letters emphasised that police had issued cautionary advisories and flagged logistical concerns, which were allegedly overlooked by the event partners.

(Also Read: RCB’s social media buzz led to stampede, Karnataka government tells HC: Report)