Namo Bharat trains may soon connect Bengaluru to Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hoskote and more: Report

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which operates India’s first semi-high-speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), has submitted a proposal to bring the Namo Bharat corridors to Karnataka, Moneycontrol reported. Four new rail corridors originating from Bengaluru have been suggested to improve regional connectivity. (Representational Image)(HT FILE)

Four new rail corridors originating from Bengaluru have been suggested to improve regional connectivity and unlock the economic potential of key satellite cities.

Which are the four corridors?

According to documents accessed by Moneycontrol, the proposed corridors are, Bengaluru–Hoskote–Kolar (65 km), Bengaluru–Mysuru (145 km), Bengaluru–Tumakuru (60 km), Bengaluru–Hosur–Krishnagiri–Dharmapuri (138 km, extending into Tamil Nadu), the report added.

(Also Read: RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale denied interim relief in Bengaluru stampede case)

Namo Bharat trains can operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph, covering 90 km in under an hour. The first corridor between Delhi and Meerut became partially operational in October 2023, with 55 km of the total 82-km route currently in use.

In a letter to the Karnataka government, the NCRTC expressed willingness to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for these or other corridors if assigned by the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

“Our team can also visit Bengaluru to present the proposal to the Chief Secretary and stakeholders,” the letter stated according to the publication.

The proposal recommends adopting a funding model similar to that of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS: 60 per cent from multilateral agencies, 20 per cent from the Government of India, and 20 per cent from the concerned state government.

To help Karnataka assess the system firsthand, NCRTC has invited state officials to visit the operational stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram in the Delhi-NCR region. It has also offered to assist with initial documentation for the four proposed corridors.

The letter also emphasized that the RRTS model incorporates global best practices, including all-weather operations, advanced signalling systems, and an exclusive viaduct/tunnel-based alignment.

“We believe Karnataka, with its strong GDP contribution, will benefit from fast and reliable commuting options like the Namo Bharat system,” it added.

(Also Read: ‘Won’t let Bengaluru down again’: New police chief vows no repeat of stampede)