SIT starts digging at Dharmasthala site after witness points to 13 mass graves: Report

The investigation into the alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala has entered a critical phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) initiating the exhumation of bodies at identified burial sites in Dharmasthala village, located in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Members of the Special Investigation Team, constituted to probe the Dharmasthala mass burial case, investigate the site of the alleged burial, at Dharmasthala.(PTI)

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the first round of digging began on Sunday at a location next to the Nethravathi bathing ghat, one of the 13 sites flagged by the witness-complainant in the case. A group of labourers was brought to assist in the excavation under tight supervision.

The complainant was escorted to the site by SIT officials, including International Security Division SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama, the investigating officer, along with Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese and Belthangady Tahsildar Pruthvi Sanikam. Experts from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) and Scene-of-Crime Officers (SOCO) were also present to ensure procedural and scientific integrity, the report added.

The entire exhumation process is being videographed by SIT personnel as part of the official documentation.

Earlier in the day, a briefing session was held at the SIT office in Belthangady, led by DIG M N Anucheth, before the team moved to the site.

“We will check the veracity of his claims based on the outcome at the first spot itself. If not, we will keep on digging as we have 13 spots identified,” said an SIT officer, speaking on condition of anonymity according to TNIE report.

The investigation has garnered significant public attention following the complainant’s claim of 13 burial or cremation sites, all located around Dharmasthala. The SIT had officially begun groundwork on July 28, acting on the detailed statement provided by the witness.

The coming days are expected to be crucial as officials attempt to validate the claims through forensic evidence gathered at these locations.

