In a first-of-its-kind, the management of Bengaluru airport has installed CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) machines at terminal 2 which will help scan the cabin baggage of passengers without making them remove electronic items from the bag. This is said to be the first advanced installation in the country and will get operational in the next few weeks.

No more waiting: Bengaluru airport's T2 gets CTX machines during security checks(X/@Vinamralongani)

According to a report by Money Control, the trial run of these CTX machines is currently in place and in the first phase, these will be only deployed at domestic gates. Speaking to the publication, a senior airport official said, “These CTX machines will be fully integrated with Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) and passengers do not have to place their electronic gadgets into a separate tray during the security check. The security officials can view all the contents through CTX machines.”

The advanced security check system can also reduce the waiting time at the airport and enhance the airport experience for passengers. “It takes a lot of time to arrange and rearrange stuff in the bags during the security check. It also takes a lot of logistical effort for the airport and the new CTX machines can eliminate the issue and solve a major problem. The machines are going to save a lot of time for passengers,” added the airport official.

Kempegowda International Airport’s terminal 2 handles all international arrivals and departures along with a few domestic airlines.

The domestic operations at Terminal 2 began in January this year and it turned out to be the most talked about airport terminal in the country. As Bengaluru is known as the garden city, the terminal is designed with a theme that represents the ethos of Karnataka’s capital.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the new terminal at Bengaluru airport. The estimated cost of constructing the first phase of terminal 2 is reportedly ₹13,000 crores, and it has a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh square meters. Another 4.41 lakh square meters will be added to the terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal was expected to serve 25 million passengers a year.

