On cam: Bengaluru drunk driver rams car into eatery's wall, pedestrians narrowly escape
A speeding car reportedly driven by a man under the influence of alcohol rammed into a restaurant wall narrowly missing the pedestrians standing outside.
A speeding car was seen on camera narrowly missing pedestrians and rammed into a restaurant wall in Karnataka's Bengaluru. A man identified as Derrick Tony was reportedly driving the car at a high speed under the influence of alcohol. He also hit a two-wheeler, who sustained minor injuries.
The incident took place on Thursday on Indiranagar's 100 Feet Road at around 11:35 pm, NDTV reported. A nearby CCTV camera reportedly caught the incident. HT could not independently verify the video.
Derrick Tony, 42, was reportedly intoxicated during the crash. At the time, he was driving from 18th Main Road at a high speed and missed the left turn. The driver, who was supposed to take a left turn, instead jumped the divider and hit the wall of the restaurant Barbeque Nation, causing severe damage to the restaurant wall, the report said. He also hit a two-wheeler before ramming into the restaurant.
His car narrowly missed a group of people who had just finished eating and were standing outside the restaurant. No deaths were reported in the incident.
Meanwhile, the driver of the two-wheeler, identified as Jabir Ahmed, sustained minor injuries. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the car coming at a high speed, jumping the divider and narrowly missing the pedestrians standing nearby.
Following the incident, a case was registered under the jurisdiction of the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station. The police have launched an investigation.
In a similar incident today, a speeding car in Jaipur rammed into pedestrians, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, HT reported earlier. The driver was allegedly intoxicated and lost control of the vehicle.
