On camera, crane runs oven teen in Bengaluru; death sparks protests

In a horrific incident, a Bengaluru girl was run over by a crane on Wednesday while she was walking on a stretch in the city's Whitefield area. She succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on Friday evening, reports said. Noor Fizar,19, was reportedly walking back to her home from the college when the accident happened. The police have arrested Periya Swamy, the driver of the crane; he has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a viral CCTV footage, which could not be independently verified by the Hindustan Times, the girl was seen walking on the left side of the road at around 1pm on Wednesday afternoon. The speeding crane - which was on the same road - hit her and she came under the wheels, the disturbing footage showed. Locals rushed to the spot and she was shifted to a private hospital nearby.

Disclaimer: The CCTV footage has disturbing visuals

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents of Whitefiled’s Kannamangala area staged a protest on Saturday, demanding justice. Residents also alleged that lack of footpaths on the main road caused the death of the young student. “The accident of a young woman was caused by the carelessness of a crane driver. Lack of footpaths caused this tragic accident. Improve this before it’s too late. We want Justice,” read a banner at the protest.

In a similar incident, a 50-year-old woman who was commuting on a scooter was run over by a bus when she tried to maneuver a pothole in Rajajinagar in October. She died later at the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON