On Janmashtami, Bommai visits iconic Balaji temple with BS Yediyurappa. See pics

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh on Friday with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. CM Bommai celebrated Janmashtami in Tirupati along with Yediurappa and other BJP leaders of Karnataka.

Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and wrote: “Had darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala today on the holy day of Sri Krishna Janmashtami along with former Chief Minister and Member of Central Parliamentary Board @BJP4India @BSYBJP Revenue Minister @RAshokaBJP, BDA President @SRVishwanathBJP and others were present on the occasion.”

Yediyurappa was recently included in BJP’s central parliamentary board, ahead of assembly elections in 2023. The move is expected to instill confidence in the BJP cadre of Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai had already met Yediyurappa earlier and congratulated him for the elevation to the top decision making body by the party.

Later, CM Bommai visited the construction site of the Karnataka government's residential buildings in the pilgrimage and instructed officials to speed up the construction work. “I also reviewed the progress of the construction work of the new residential building of Karnataka which is under construction at Tirupati Tirumala. Have instructed the officials to complete the work at the earliest and facilitate the use of this building by the devotees of the state.(Sic)” wrote CM Bommai. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthnams(TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy has accompanied Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders during their visit to Tirumala.

In the year 2020, the Karnataka government had announced amenities worth ₹200 crore for pilgrims from the state who visit the holy temple.