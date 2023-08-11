Karnataka BJP leaders taken into preventive custody after ‘PayCS’ posters emerge against agri min Cheluvarayaswamy

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka were taken into preventive custody on Friday after posters targeting the state's agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy surfaced in public places in Mandya district headquarters.

Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP MLAs. (Image for representation purposes only)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Workers from the opposition party allegedly started a “PayCS” campaign (Pay Cheluvarayaswamy) against the Karnataka minister for agriculture and accused him of corruption. This comes in the backdrop of a letter written by seven officers of the agriculture department in Mandya district, accusing Cheluvarayaswamy of demanding bribes from officials. The officials also warned that they will “end their lives by consuming poison” if necessary action is not taken.

ALSO READ | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders police probe over corruption charges against agriculture minister

BJP workers had in this light put up posters near the Sanjay Circle and at a bus stop in Mandya on Thursday and raised slogans against the minister. Shortly afterwards, cops arrived at the scene and removed the said posters, thereby detaining the BJP workers and taking them to the local police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The controversy is stoking a slugfest between the ruling Congress government in the southern state and the saffron party. It was earlier also addressed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who directed the state police to investigate the letter. Cheluvarayaswamy has denied the allegations and called the letter “fake”.

ALSO READ | After PayCM, PayCS posters surface in Karnataka aiming at the agriculture minister

CM Siddaramaiah also questioned whether the BJP or its "brother" - referring to regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS - was behind the “fake” letter.

The Karnataka unit of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has also sought strict action against Cheluvarayaswamy in a letter written to CM Siddaramaiah by the state party president Mukhyamantri Chandru. The letter stated that the people of Karnataka expect a “corrupt free and pro-people” administration from the Siddaramaiah-led government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)