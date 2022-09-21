People poke fun on Twitter as pothole in Bengaluru gets landmarked on Google map

The tagging of a pothole on Google Maps has become the latest butt of jokes for the aggrieved residents of Bengaluru as they had a field day on social media on Tuesday mocking the condition of roads in the city.

The pothole, referred to as ‘Abizer’s pothole’, with the caption “Historical landmark in Bengaluru, Karnataka”, has gotten a five-star rating and is situated in the Bellandur area of the city.

“Top tier potholes, great location very close to many grocery stores and all the good schools,” said one user.

“Ever since its appearance, real estate is booming in the area, in case you are inconvenienced by the pothole. There is a conveniently located physiotherapist right opposite,” said another user.

The pothole tag has since been removed by the search engine.

However, the reviews of the pothole are viral on Twitter. A Twitter user named Ashish wrote, “A great idea to pin it on Google. Could’ve named it after the local corporator or MLA/MP. Let them have their day on Google as well when their pothole tops search results (Sic)”

“Lots of smart-alecky comments going through our heads... but will resist the urge. Sharing to spread levity. Humour is the best antidote to the frustration we feel & face every day on our roads,” Whitefield Rising, a citizens group, said in a post on Twitter.

The incident comes to light a day after the Karnataka high court warned the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s civic body, that the court might not be shouting at the civic body, but that does not mean it is not serious about ensuring potholes are covered in the city.

On Monday, the division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe told the BBMP lawyer, “You convey the sense of urgency. Tell him (BBMP commissioner) the seriousness of this situation and its urgency. If we are not shouting, it does not mean we are not serious.”

The BBMP advocate had informed the court that the number of potholes being filled up is being updated every day, and a total of 2,010 potholes had been filled, and only 221 potholes remained till September 14, 2022.