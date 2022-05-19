Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol expensive in Bengaluru, diesel cheaper; Check prices here

Petrol prices in Bengaluru remained steady at ₹111.09 per litre on Thursday, the rate which has been maintained in the city since April 7. However, Bengaluru's petrol rates were relatively higher compared to several other cities.
Bengaluru was on the pricier side for petrol but had a relatively cheaper diesel price compared to other metros on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 19, 2022 01:08 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Oil marketing companies (OMC) in Bengaluru maintained the city's petrol prices at Rs. 111.09 per litre on Thursday for the seventh consecutive week. However, when compared to other metros petrol in the city remains more expensive

Fuel prices first started soaring in late March - after elections in five states - and breached the 100 mark in nearly all cities, including Bengaluru.

Petrol price in Delhi was at 105.41, while Chennai was at 110.85 per litre, while Mumbai and Kolkata had petrol prices of 120.51 and 115.12. Agra's petrol price stood at 105.03 per litre, and Ahmedabad's was at 105.08. A little bit higher was Allahabad, which priced its petrol at 105.33 per litre.

Bhopal had its petrol priced at 118.14 per litre, while Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh stood at 112.50 and 104.74, respectively.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local taxation (VAT) and shipping costs.

The table below shows rates of petrol across some of the main cities in India:

CityPetrol Price (per litre)
Chandigarh104.74
Agra105.03
Ahmedabad105.08
Prayagraj105.33
Chennai110.85
Bengaluru111.09
Bhubhaneshwar112.5

Bengaluru, however, had the cheapest diesel price among other metro cities.

Diesel prices in Bengaluru were at 94.79, also maintained since at least May 10. In comparison, Chennai held diesel rates at 100.94 per litre while Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai stood at 96.67, 99.83 and 104.77 respectively.

