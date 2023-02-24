‘PM Modi liberated nation from casteism, dynastic rule, appeasement’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended "casteism, dynastic rule, appeasement" in the country adding that the earlier policies were made on the basis of caste and opportunities were handed out on dynastic considerations and budget allocations were made to appease.

(ANI Photo)

Addressing a gathering in Bengaluru discussing 'Indian Polity-65 years Scenario & Paradigm Shift Under Modi Ji' organised by Samvada, the Home Minister said, "Socio-economic spectrum led to the crumbling of the age-old vices of casteism, appeasement and dynastic rule. This is one of the biggest achievements India made in the last nine years. Earlier policies were made on the basis of caste, opportunities were handed out on dynastic considerations and budget allocations were made to appease."

"Prime Minister Modi ended these vices and this was a big paradigm shift for India. We never took decisions to please people but we did take decisions that were good for people," he added.

He urged people to vote after considering both the party and its leader.

"If you vote for an individual you are likely to make mistake in choosing your leader. But if you take both the party and its leader into consideration you are likely to select the right government," he said.

Shah said that the leaders of the parties are actually not individuals rather they are institutions that are anchored to the ideology of the party to which they belong.

He also appealed to the people to compare the performance of all the political parties in the last 75 years.

"Be it the Congress, the communists, the socialists or the BJP-all of these parties have ruled India in turns for pretty long periods. Every data related to the performance of these parties are available in the public domain. As aware citizens of this nation, you all should compare all the parties on the basis of their performances," he said.

The Home Minister said with immense conviction that the BJP has given the best performance among all the parties and in every aspect of the polity.

"Pick up any aspect of our polity and compare us with other parties and I can say with complete belief that you will find that we have given the best performance," he said.

He evoked the issue of BIMARU states (sick states) and said that Congress got the opportunity to rule Bihar, undivided Uttar Pradesh, undivided Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. But after a long Congress in the seventies, the Planning Commission named them BIMARU because of their horrible economic and human development indices adding that once the BJP ruled these states, they were all pulled out of their BIMARU status.

