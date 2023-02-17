PM Modi's ‘heartwarming’ reply to class 2 student's condolence letter goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to a condolence letter on his mother’s demise, written by a class 2 student from Bengaluru, is winning hearts online. It was shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar on Twitter, who said that such ‘life-changing’ acts by the PM will guide impressionable minds through the right way.

“This is the quality of a true Statesman! Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji responds to a class 2 student's condolence letter. These are life changing gestures that will steer the life of this young one in the right direction," she wrote.

Aarush Srivatsa, a student of MES Kishore Kendra school, as per the sender’s address on the letter shared by the BJP MLA, expressed his deepest condolences upon hearing the news of the death of the PM’s mother - Heeraben Modi. In the letter dated December 30, 2022, The child added that he will include the PM’s mother in his prayers. PM Modi’s mother had passed away on December 30 last year at the age of 99 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

"I felt very sad to see on TV that your beloved mother Smt Heera Ben… passed away today. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. I pray for her soul to rest at the noble feet of almighty God,” he wrote.

Thanking the youngster for his kindness, PM Modi said that such loving gestures give him the ‘strength and courage’ to face the ‘irreparable loss’ of a mother.

The PM’s letter written on January 25, read, "My gratitude for your heartfelt condolences on the passing away of my mother. Mother's demise is an irreparable loss and its pain is beyond words. I thank you for including me in your thoughts and prayers."

Several netizens lauded the PM for his ‘humaneness and humility’.

One user wrote that the PM’s ‘heartwarming’ letter would remain a ‘prized possession’ for the child. Another Twitter user called the PM an inspiration for focusing on ‘connecting with young minds’.

However, a section of the users flayed the prime minister for ‘finding the time to reply to kids’ while avoiding questions raised by the opposition in the Parliament on the Adani row sparked by the Hindenburg research report and the ban on BBC documentary on PM Modi, among other things.

