PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru - Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express. 5 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate nine Vande Bharat Express trains tomorrow and the most awaited Bengaluru – Hyderabad Vande Bharat train is one among the nine. The semi high speed train is expected to enhance the connectivity between the two IT hubs which are also the capital cities of Karnataka and Telangana.

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru - Hyderabad Vande Bharat train. 5 things to know

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - Railways to launch 9 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains soon: Reports

Five things to know about Bengaluru – Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express

1. The travel time of this Vande Bharat Express is roughly seven and half hours, which is more than an hour faster than all existing trains in this route.

2. The Bengaluru – Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express will not have any stop in Karnataka. The train will have stoppages at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, Dharamavaram stations between Kacheguda(Hyderabad) and Yeswantpur(Bengaluru).

3. The train will depart from Kacheguda at 5.30 am and will reach Yeswantpur by 2pm. It will start again at Yeswantpur by 2.45 pm and reach Kacheguda by 11.15 pm. It will be operated six days a week and will be halted on Wednesday every week, due to the maintenance works.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. The average speed of this train is reportedly between 70kmph to 90kmph, and it will cover the distance 0f 610 kilometers between Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

5. This is the third Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka and all three trains travel from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the South Western Railways is yet to announce the ticket fare of this Vande Bharat Express. The railway officials have reportedly sent a fixed fare to the central government and waiting for approval.

As many IT professionals, business people and students travel regularly between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Vande Bharat is expected to make the train travel faster and more comfortable.